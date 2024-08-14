Ghanaian Woman Cries Out As Husband Divorces Her For Appearing On Sompa FM To Discuss Their Marriage
- A young Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after she announced that her marriage was over
- In a video, she said her husband called time on their union due after she made their marital issues public
- The programme's host claimed the lady's marriage was on the rocks before she appeared on the show
A young Ghanaian woman has cried out after her husband informed her that their marriage was over.
Appearing on Sompa Nkomo, a relationship talk show on Sompa FM, the young lady, who looked visibly sad, relayed the information to the host.
She said the husband premised his decision to end their marriage because she brought their marital issues into the media for discussion.
"He said because I brought the issue into the public she no longer wants me, I feel lonely and truly miss him."
The host of the programme, however, took exception to the lady's comments, insisting that her marriage had already collapsed before her appearance on the show and he could not seek to blame her.
Ghanaians react to lady's marital issues
Social media users who took the video's comment section reacted to the young lady's concerns regarding her marriage.
Duku and materials dealer stated:
"The people who go to sompa is totally different from oyerepa oooo."
KOBBIE LAMAR wrote:
"Can’t she share her feelings."
bestnanaadjoaforreal replied:
"Madam host be patient on her okay."
Selekta Demo added:
"Sometimes people take wrong decisions and regret later. see what she's telling the lady now"
