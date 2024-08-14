A young Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after she announced that her marriage was over

In a video, she said her husband called time on their union due after she made their marital issues public

The programme's host claimed the lady's marriage was on the rocks before she appeared on the show

A young Ghanaian woman has cried out after her husband informed her that their marriage was over.

Appearing on Sompa Nkomo, a relationship talk show on Sompa FM, the young lady, who looked visibly sad, relayed the information to the host.

A Ghanaian woman cries out as her husband divorces her for discussing their marriage on Sompa TV. Photo credit: @oheneniadazoaofficial/TikTok

She said the husband premised his decision to end their marriage because she brought their marital issues into the media for discussion.

"He said because I brought the issue into the public she no longer wants me, I feel lonely and truly miss him."

The host of the programme, however, took exception to the lady's comments, insisting that her marriage had already collapsed before her appearance on the show and he could not seek to blame her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 40,000 likes and 2,000 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's marital issues

Social media users who took the video's comment section reacted to the young lady's concerns regarding her marriage.

Duku and materials dealer stated:

"The people who go to sompa is totally different from oyerepa oooo."

KOBBIE LAMAR wrote:

"Can’t she share her feelings."

bestnanaadjoaforreal replied:

"Madam host be patient on her okay."

Selekta Demo added:

"Sometimes people take wrong decisions and regret later. see what she's telling the lady now"

Man jilts girlfriend because she's poor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady accused her boyfriend of leaving her without any justification.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady lamented that he had refused to marry herb because she comes from a poor home.

She said her boyfriend's excuse was that his father had advised him against taking a woman who was not wealthy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

