A Ghanaian man travellingg to the UK packed his favourite Ghanaian food items to avoid missing home

In a TikTok video by @chefabbys, she revealed that her brother requested Hausa koko, among the items

His packed bag included smoked fish, salted tilapia, bread, roasted groundnut and maize, bofrot, waakye, and a calabash

A Ghanaian travelling to the UK ensured he would not miss Ghana so much by taking some of his favourite foodstuff along.

The man may only miss his relations and places back in Ghana, but because of the things he packed in his bag, he won't have to buy some food items for a long while.

The man took smoked fish, Hausa koko, bofrot and other Ghanaian foods to the UK Photo credit: @chefabbys

In a video shared on TikTok by @chefabbys, she said the person travelling was her brother and added that he especially asked for Hausa Koko to be added to his items.

“Let's pack Ghanaian food items for my brother going back to the UK. That Hausa kooko was a special request.”

In the video, the things packed into the bag included smoked fish, called adwene in Twi, salted tilapia, bread, roasted groundnut and maize, and bofrot.

She also packed shito mix, cerelac, waakye, shea butter, and calabash.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Exquisiterentals1 said:

“The bread is from Mampong 😂😂”

Peeta wrote:

“the waakye and koko will make him live ghana an extra week although he’s there 😂”

WearMora👗 said:

“Nothing pain me pass the bofrot wey go UK 😞”

pomaa297 asked:

“Please how do you preserve the waakye?”

Chefabbys responded:

“Freeze it for two days , then just wrap it well, it can last for hours”

awurabena113 said:

“Waakye mpo rekc uk na me Abena😂”

Sys ter Sylvia 🇬🇭 wrote:

“Yɛ di Ghana aba abrokyire🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Mr Gilby🗽👑 said:

“errr Hausa Koko has made it to London l won't be left behind in life🤭”

Nana Odo Edem wrote:

“I think it’s about time I turn into food or bag so I can travel without struggle 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

