A talented Ghanaian artist was handed back his transportation fare after he drew a conductor, popularly known as 'trotro mate'.

Israel Derrick Apeti, also known as Enil Art, is a Ghanaian artist who draws everyday people on the streets and brings them joy.

Enil Art gives the drawing to the trotro mate, who shows it to his driver. Photo credit: @enilart

In a video shared on X, Enil Art drew the trotro mate and gave the picture to him. The mate was surprised and wondered how the artist could do that in such a short time.

The mate then showed it to the driver, who could not hide his joy after seeing the piece.

Afterwards, the driver asked the mate to give Enil Art back his fare of GH¢18, which he had paid earlier, to show his appreciation, which he did.

Netizens commend Enil Art and trotro pair

Social media users commented on the kind gestures of both Enil Art, the driver, and his mate. YEN.com.gh has collated some below:

Enil Art drew a market woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enil Art made some market women emotional when he quickly drew one of them and then gave the picture to her.

The market woman was surprised, and her exclamation got others to look at the drawing, with everyone showing appreciation for the talented artist.

