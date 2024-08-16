A Ghanaian photographer in the US, Ishmael Amuzu-Quaidoo, was found dead in the Chicago River after going missing.

A Ghanaian photographer in the US, Ishmael Amuzu-Quaidoo, was found dead in the Chicago River.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Amuzu-Quaidoo's family since his passing earlier in August.

Ishmael Amuzu-Quaidoo has been found after being missing for four days. Source: GoFundMe

The funds raised would also be used to make arrangements to transport his remains to Ghana.

Ghanaweb reported that a number of TikTok and Facebook accounts have shared videos about the death of the Ghanaian photographer.

"...his family, who are based in Ghana, have been left both crippled with grief and confused as to how this could have happened."

According to the GoFundMe, Amuzu-Quaidoo went missing on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

He was found unresponsive in the Chicago River four days later and was pronounced dead. The GoFundMe also noted the authorities were investigating the incident.

It added that authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Kobby.

Friends of Kobby described him as a wonderful colleague who was a talented photographer and a beloved member of the creative community in Chicago.

Ghana couple in the US jailed

A US-Ghanaian couple was jailed for 25 years for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021.

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, were found guilty of second-degree depraved indifference murder.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

The medical examiner's testimony during the trial revealed the extent of King's injuries, with signs of beatings covering his entire body, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

During the trial, Valarie Owusu claimed she didn't know the severity of her son's injuries until they were revealed in court.

Bride cries as her photographer disappoints

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a bride had wept after her photographer failed to grace her wedding.

In a trending video, the bride was surrounded by family and friends as she shed painful tears. The video was shared on Instagram by @flawlessfacesbytoria, who said the bride intentionally booked that particular photographer.

According to the story, the bride cried for over an hour as her friends and family tried to calm her down. However, the photographer sent another person to cover the wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh