A video of a Ghanaian man pleading with his fellow men to increase housekeeping money has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, he cited the harsh economic conditions as his basis for making such a claim

Netizens who saw the post were divided in the comment session as some agreed with him while others did not

A Ghanaian man has passionately appealed to fellow men to increase housekeeping money, otherwise known as Chop money, for their wives.

In a video, the man, @Kasoa Mayor on TikTok, made a strong case for women, arguing that things are expensive lately, and hence, men should also increase the amount of money they offer their partners to take care of the house.

"Simple message to all the husbands and boyfriends out there. You can't tell your wife you want to eat various meals [during the week] and not want to increase housekeeping money. Go to Agbogbloshie and see. I know you don't want to hear this, but you've got to hear it," he said.

He further urged women to demand increased housekeeping money their partners give them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comment section. While some, especially women, hailed him for the comments, others, especially men, in the comment session disagreed with his claim.

