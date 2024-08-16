A video of a conversation between Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and her nephew has surfaced online

The young boy, in the video, opened up about many things to his aunty, including what he wants to become in future

Netizens who saw the video were astounded and took to the comment section to express their views

Nana Anamaoh's young nephew, publicly recognised as Kuku, has opened up about his future ambitions. In an online video, Kuku told his aunty that he aspires to become a pastor.

He noted that he had given up on his initial dream of becoming a footballer and a businessman since both professions are boring.

Nana Aba Anamoah's nephew, Kuku, tells her why he wants to become a pastor in future. Image source: Nana Aba Anamoah

Source: Twitter

Giving his reasons, Kuku noted that he wanted to become a pastor because he would earn so much money from that, drive luxury cars and travel on expensive flights.

"I want to become a pastor so I can earn money and drive Bugattis and Ferraris and fly on First class," he told his aunty.

His aunty was taken aback by his comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kuku's ambition

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled by the young boy's comment. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@brooks_nba wrote:

"The child is thinking Brave he did the right thing no loose guard NPP and NDC,Maleek vs Bryan."

@kofivava wrote:

"In other words, by the time next time comes na the vim go! Philosopher kuku."

@Annabel_Adwoa wrote:

"Kuku is fed up with school already."

@twin_abena wrote:

"I like this kid."

@brooks_nba wrote:

"We go hit everybody wey hit us first."

@Addai92397356 wrote:

"Forgiveness is for the Lord. If he becomes a judge he’ll be wicked waaaa."

@zonnnernp73 wrote:

"I really like this boy soo much…in life some people are born tigers and lions to protect and guide their territories..he has really studied his environment well to identify his enemies that's great."

Kuku says Aunty needs permission to date

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuku, Nana Aba Anamoah's nephew, asked his aunty to seek his permission before getting a boyfriend.

He vowed to destroy any of his aunty's relationships that do not get his approval.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

