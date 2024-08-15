A young lady could not hide her frustration after the lover she had been dating failed a loyalty test

In a video, the boyfriend, despite being given two attempts to mention the name of her lover, still got it wrong

Netizens who saw the video comforted the young lady while others called out the man for cheating

It was a difficult moment to watch as a young Ghanaian woman, Berla, struggled to maintain her composure after her boyfriend failed a loyalty test.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oliverdarkweb showed the moment when the call was placed to the young man called Nana to mention his girlfriend's name.

A Ghanaian lady sheds tears after her boyfriend failed a loyalty test in a trending video. Photo credit: @oliverdarkweb/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Initially, the young man was hesitant, but then he mentioned Sandra as his girlfriend's name.

When prompted by the interviewer that the lady was not called Sandra, he quickly said it must be Abigail.

The answers by the young man displeased Berla, who without hesitation lashed out at the young man, accusing him of cheating on her.

She broke down into tears and had to be consoled by the interviewer.

Dishonesty in relationships on the rise

In an interview with YEN.com.gh on the issue, a Relationship Counsellor, Bright Amoah Abban, said a major factor causing the increase in reported cases of loyalty tests is that many people do not enter into relationships with genuine intentions.

He said some people enter into relationships primarily for their selfish gain, not because they have the other person's best interests at heart.

"Many people are disloyal these days, and others may come into your life because of what you have, so you need to test them to know if they are not gold diggers. But just like the way a student who passes class exams and tests is promoted, so is anyone who passes another man's test, who is rewarded with trust in a relationship."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Berla's heartbreak video

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video comforted that young lady in her ordeal.

Miss Beverly stated:

"Sandra and Abigail they’re plenty."

Empress commented:

"Ahhh hmmm that’s why I’m single it’s well."

simple Queen indicated;

"Eee so know one will wine this test hmmm asemu ooo."

Ash more commented:

"The lady stays in my hood la"

simple Queen indicated:

"Eee so know one will wine this test hmmm asemu ooo"

userkeziaroselyn

"Am not ready at all"

Ghanaian man jilted by girlfriend in France

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man was in disbelief when a lady he sponsored to France failed a loyalty test.

In a video, which has since gone viral, he noted that he supported the lady with some funds so she could travel; however, she stopped communicating with him when she got to her destination.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh