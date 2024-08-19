A video of a renowned South African Pastor's visit to Kwaku Bonsam's shrine has surfaced online

Kwaku Bonsam, in the video, indicated that the pastor had visited his shrine to seek spiritual powers

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as many were disappointed in the pastor while others criticised Kwaku Bonsam

Renowned Ghanaian spiritualist Kwaku Bonsan has unveiled a South African pastor who visited his shrine to seek spiritual powers.

During a TikTok live session, the well-known spiritualist interacted with his visitor, who indicated he heads a church called Bethesda Church in South Africa.

Kwaku Bonsam is unveiling a South African pastor who visited his shrine. Image source: Kwaku Bonsam

Source: Facebook

Kwaku Bonsam was seeking answers to questions about some items he asked the South African Pastor to bring for spiritual directions, including a Bible and other items.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Bonsam's video generates outrage

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many criticising the male pastor for his actions. Others also called Kwaku Bonsam out for claiming to possess powers.

@menp3_ruf wrote:

"Kweku Bonsam,Kweku Bonsam nu ein this? ei. Most Pastors aren’t from God,they go to the smaller gods for and help and come and perform miracles in churches."

@fixondennis wrote:

"If he’s that powerful, why can’t he fix his face?"

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Sellout."

@real_Lifestyl wrote:

"The truth is No pastor (human) is from God."

@ParkerSandy5 wrote:

"Most of the pastors nowadays use idols and evil spirits to operate their churches."

@AduBoaheneAlbe2 wrote:

"I know what he's saying is true because I have seen some pastors coming to him for powers."

@LupeScarBelli wrote:

"He’s a funny dude."

@KELVINOKYEREJNR wrote:

"Yawa."

Kwaku Bonsam unhappy with Agradaa's conversion to Christianity

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has registered his displeasure over the conversion of Nana Agradaa from being a fetish priest to a female pastor. However, he noted that he didn't blame Agradaa for her decision.

He further advised her not to speak ill about those still in the deity-worshipping business.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he acknowledged never having met Agradaa in person before but liked her because they were in the same business.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh