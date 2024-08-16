Nana Dope, CEO of Dope Concept and Big Vibes Only, has donated some items to a school in the Eastern Region

Taking to Instagram to share photos from the donation, Nana Dope indicated that the items donated included desks, books, etc.

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to laud him for the initiative

CEO of Dope Concept and Big Vibes Only, Nana Dope, has commenced philanthropic work, starting with a donation in the Eastern Region.

Nana Dope, who previously worked in the camp of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, presented some items, including desks, books, and other learning materials, to the Abenabo Presby Basic School. This move aims to promote education in the country.

Nana Dope is handing over desks and books to the Abenabo Presby Basic School in the Eastern Region. Image source: Nana Dope

Announcing the great move on social media, Nana Dope indicated that he had always been passionate about spreading positivity and putting smiles on the faces of others.

"Always wanted to do something because the main reason for the @bigvibesonly_gh initiation is to spread positivity, big vibes, happiness and affect people positively & I’m glad my team and I supported the Abenabo presby Basic school(Eastern Region) in the little way we can by providing double desks, books and other learning materials to them. We will definitely be going back to do more. God bless us all," he wrote on his Instagram page after the donation.

See the post below:

Netizens commend Nana Dope for his initiative

Netizens who saw the post about the donation exercise were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed Nana Dope for the move.

@paul_rtl64 wrote:

"More of what u pray for."

@chrispebbles.gh1gmail.com8 wrote:

"Nice one!! my brother more blessings on God."

@lilcarbyy_ wrote:

"God bless you King."

@iamelyonj wrote:

"God bless the movement."

@4pf_kenneth_ wrote:

"God bless you."

@mista_blankson wrote:

"Jah’s blessings."

@odoijustina wrote:

"Amazing work."

@24_gold_cara wrote:

"May God continue to facilitate and continue to give strength, life does not go beyond that."

tee_kay111 wrote:

"A Genius increasing brand reputation more Grace to your elbows."

@effefaska wrote:

"This is a good initiative. Well done @nana_dopegh."

@ghanamusic233_ wrote:

"Blessings @nana_dopegh wrote:

@oobedhopes_ wrote:

"Hherr chale God bless Nana Dope."

