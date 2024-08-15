A video of two young ladies admonishing Ghanaians not to relocate abroad in search of green pastures is trending

The two street hawkers justified their advice by saying that a lot of opportunities abound in the country

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the ladies' advice

Two street hawkers have sent social media into a frenzy after a video of their inspiring message to Ghanaians surfaced.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @niicomey showed two street hawkers, a kebab and Brukina seller, looking visibly happy and urging Ghanaians not to relocate abroad.

Two street hawkers are urging Ghanaians not to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures. Photo credit: @niicomey/TikTok

The ladies, in unison, remarked that success in Ghana is possible, hence urging the youth to start businesses.

"Don't travel abroad, you can make it to Ghana", they said with a smile.

The declaration by the two ladies forms part of a campaign to curb the mass exodus of Ghanaians to other countries under the guise of seeking greener pastures.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 3000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the hawker's advice

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varying opinions about the advice from the young ladies.

user1533569959142 stated:

"Even Ghana is not making it in Ghana."

Rayanddolf commented:

"Is not from their heart"

TooSweet indicated:

"Make what in Ghana cuz I don’t understand, someone should tell me what we can make in Ghana."

Small Alpha:

"Herr wo soya wura womp3 abokyire ?"

KWAKU THE TRAVELER added:

"Take some do fun because Ghana is hot."

Abou 906 indicated:

Even enter city within Ghana you can't make anything anymore, Ghana is Quadruple hot."

