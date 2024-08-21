Ghanaian Teacher Quits GES To Seek Greener Pasture Abroad, Lands Lucrative Teaching Job In UK
- Nana Yaw, a Ghanaian man, who recently moved abroad has secured a job as a teacher in the UK
- The young man shared a video of his new classroom on TikTok to celebrate his wins abroad
- Before travelling overseas, Nana Yaw was a certified teacher with three years of teaching experience in Ghana
Nana Yaw, a young Ghanaian teacher's courageous move to ditch his job in Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad has paid off.
The young Ghanaian teacher announced, in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, that he had landed a lucrative teaching job in the UK.
According to the caption of the video, Nana Yaw worked in Ghana as a teacher for three years under the umbrella of the Ghana Education Service (GES) before relocating abroad to seek better opportunities.
The young Ghanaian teacher suggested in the video that he left the teaching profession in Ghana due to poor working conditions.
Nana Yaw showed his new classroom in the UK, which looks vastly better than the one he was used to back home in Ghana.
"I stopped teaching in Ghana three years ago, but I have now rejoined the profession and I have a new classroom," he said.
Nana Yaw's followers congratulate him
Followers of Nana Yaw's TikTok page who came across the video congratulated him on his success abroad.
@jayso1234 said:
"You made it bro...Glory be to God."
@Kofi Jerry also said:
"congratulations bro."
@portiaamankwahant commented:
"I tap in ur blessing for my husband. God bless u soo much."
@Margaret Acquah said:
"Congratulations to you. God did it."
@user4379197275718 reacted
"congratulations am happy for you I tap into your blessings."
@kaakyire area 1 also commented:
"infact u really took a very bold decision."
Ghanaian becomes a math teacher in the UK
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has been hired as a math teacher after relocating to the UK.
The young man, identified as Botchway, who hails from Nungua in Accra, shared a video on TikTok, which captured his first day in class as a teacher in his beautiful office.
