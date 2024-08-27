A video of a Zimbabwean lady expressing her preference between Ghanian and Nigerian men has surfaced

In the video, the beautiful young lady chose Ghanian men as she believes they are more faithful to partners

However, she acknowledged in the video that both types of men are responsible when in a relationship

A Zimbabwean lady has expressed her views on why she would choose to date a Ghanaian man over a Nigerian man.

Speaking to a content creator in an online video, the pretty lady said she would choose one over the other every time.

In the video shared by @TheAfrican_Wave on X, she noted that although both men are responsible when dating, one generally remained faithful while the other displayed a 'promiscuous attitude' towards his partner.

As someone who wants to be 'the only one' in a relationship, she emphasised that she would choose a Ghanaian man over a Nigerian man for this reason.

“Although both men take care of you when dating, for Ghanaian men, it’s only you, but with Nigerian men, they would have other girlfriends. I want to be the only one, and I don’t wanna share my man with anybody," she said.

The video of the Zimbabwean lady's opinion on men from the two West African nations has gone viral. At the time of filing the report, her comments had reached over 5,000 people.

Kenyan lady recounts dating a Ghanaian man

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Kenyan lady who recently shared some details from her personal life would likely disagree with the Zimbabwean lady's assertion, after a bitter experience when dating a Ghanaian man.

According to the lady by the handle @Valerie Odera on TikTok, her partner broke her heart in a way she never imagined, leaving her single. She also noted that the experience enlightened her views on cross-cultural relationships.

The Kenyan lady also seized the moment in the video to advise ladies to be cautious when venturing into such relationships. Netizens who saw her post were heartbroken and took to the comments section to show sympathy.

