A Ghanaian man has sparked mixed reactions on social media after a video of him weeping popped up

He was engaged in multiple dating and was denied by the most trusted among all the women he was dating

Netizens who saw the video of him weeping took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man who had previously cheated on his girlfriend found himself in tears after discovering his trusted lover had been unfaithful to him.

The man, Akyedie, has become a social media sensation after a video showed him weeping uncontrollably.

A friend tried to console him as he encountered his heartbreak but to no avail.

The video follows an earlier video where he was subjected to the Street Traffic loyalty test, which he failed abysmally.

In the first video, his former lover contracted the Street Traffic team to test him by delivering a package and asking him to mention the name of his lover.

To the surprise of the lady, who thought she was his only girlfriend, he mentioned another woman's name. She was outraged and vowed to part ways with him.

In the latest development, the young Ghanaian man also subjected the lady whose name he mentioned in the first video to the loyalty test, which she also failed.

This left him heartbroken and wailing.

Netizens react to video of man weeping after lover betrayed him

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with netizens expressing varied opinions. While some sympathised with him, others argued that it served him right.

@Matilda wrote:

"By now Bridget is Happy and celebrating."

@user7600107306357

"No be this same guy wey fight the presenter for legon campus."

@moralsamuel wrote:

"Christian too go take show the girl."

@Ria Reigns wrote:

"Gloria sisterhood is beyond Proud of you. Gloria come and say Hi, let’s see u in person."

@Joyous wrote:

"Love is unfair. The one you love, loves someone else."

