A Ghanaian boy is making a name for himself abroad with his hairstyling talent

The young barber told Sammy Kay Media in a recent interview that he had styled top musicians from Ghana and Nigeria

He also mentioned that his barbering talent earned him enough to survive life in the USA

A young Ghanaian man is making waves abroad with his talent, carving a niche for himself as a celebrity barber.

The talented barber has become one of the most sought-after male hairstylists among the Ghanaian and African communities in the USA, where he has been living since his teens.

A Ghanaian barber trims, Black Sherif, Omar Sterling, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Wizkid and other celebrities in the USA. Photo credit: @SammyKay Media/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

In a recent interview with Sammy Kay Media, the Ghanaian barber, whose name is yet to be confirmed stated that he had trimmed some of the top stars from Ghana and Nigeria.

His high-profile clientele list includes Nigeria afrobeat superstar, Wizkid, reigning Ghanaian TGMA artiste of the year, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif (Blacko), and Sarkodie.

Others include Omar Sterling, Mugeez, King Promise, and Guru.

'I really took this thing serious like fie years ago. Initally, I said I was going to cut celebrities only. so I told Coaches, the organiser of Ghana artiste in the park, that I would like to barber any artiste he brings from Ghana. I just wanted to be an artist barber, that's it. So I started off with Stonebwoy and Kontihene," he said

He further stated in the interview monitored by YEN.com.gh that he made a minimum of GH¢300,000 from his barbering trade in the USA.

The young man, who relocated to America to join his parents as a boy, said his barbering profession took off about five years ago.

Trained as an IT professional, the young man said he was encouraged to take up barbering full-time because of the many good reviews he got from his friends and family.

"I was already doing it. Even after high school, I was still cutting my friends for free, so they realised that I was good at this. So I started cutting my dad and my uncles," he added.

Reactions to the barber's interview

Ghanaians who came across the young barber's interview with Sammy Kay Media on the internet reacted in the comment section.

@kwamegyamfi_ said:

"Did he tell u about the bills around it. Don't talk about people wey dey office in Ghana."

@tinababy_gh also said:

"Chairman tell am say I’m a professional barbar so make he come and employ me and carry me go work for am because eeii."

@issah_cubana wrote:

"Tell him I am coming to learn how to cut hair from him."

Ghanaian man trims Sadio Mane's hair

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another Ghanaian barber, Eddy Mor, was making a name for himself in the United Arab Emirates.

Eddy Mor was spotted in a video barbering Senegalese football icon, Sadio Mane in Saudi Arabia.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

