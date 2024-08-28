Akrobeto, in a video, explained how his decision to stay in Ghana over relocating abroad changed his life for the better

The actor shared that he had the opportunity to live overseas but was advised by his pastor, Apostle Kwadwo Sarko Kantanka, against it

He added that he was now doing better than the majority of his friends who left Ghana to seek greener pastures outside

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto has shared how his decision to stay in Ghana instead of relocating abroad positively impacted his life and career.

Akrobeto speaks on how staying in Ghana over abroad impacted his life. Photo source: UTV Ghana

Source: Instagram

In a video, Akrobeto explained that he had the chance to move overseas. Narrating how many of his friends who had left Ghana encouraged him to join them, promising to help him find work. He said they argued that the opportunities abroad were far better than those in Ghana, where they believed the chances of success were slim.

However, Akrobeto sought advice from his pastor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. According to him, the apostle advised him against leaving, saying that he would prosper more if he stayed in Ghana. The actor said he trusted this counsel and chose to remain in his homeland, which eventually paid off.

Today, Akrobeto is one of Ghana's most successful entertainers, with a flourishing career in television and comedy. He highlighted that he is now doing better than many of his friends who left Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad.

Akrobeto's story gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lionbull said:

"work and money dey Ghana but the money wey the boys want no ...eno fit the work"

Big Scrach wrote:

"He would have wasted his time going to school. Knowing who you are in ur own lane is everything, when life offer you a situation be grateful the good the bad"

fiifidonkoh21 said:

"your son is chilling in Germany will you advice him to come to Ghana"

Otumfuo Nana on life abroad

One of Akrobeto's colleagues took the opposite route and abandoned Ghana for abroad. In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, the actor shared his story, saying that life overseas was harsh.

The actor narrated his issues with documentation when he first arrived in the UK. This made his stay tight, but he said leaving Ghana for the UK reaped results despite the challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh