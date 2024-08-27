A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his experience at a Canadian airport has surfaced online

He noted that he was nearly deported following an encounter with one of the immigration officers

His comments have drawn mixed reactions from netizens who took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man has shared his distasteful experience of how he was nearly deported in Canada.

In an interview, he noted that he had travelled from Ghana to Canada to pursue his master's degree. However, upon arriving in Canada, the immigration officer on duty at the Canadian airport refused to stamp his visa.

He said the lady told him she would not stamp the document because he looked like someone who would not return to Ghana if his papers were approved.

The young man noted that he was devastated at the airport, especially after the lady insisted he book the next flight and return to Ghana.

Broken by the news and not burnt on not leaving Canada, he sat on the floor in protest of his deportation.

Luckily, the immigration officer's shift ended, and another officer took over. He noted that the second officer asked why he was seated in the floor when he arrived for his shift.

Upon explaining the reason to the second officer, he approved his visa, which was how he was released from the airport.

He said he spent over four hours at the airport in Canada due to this incident.

Netizens talk about the Ghanaian man's story

The young man's story has drawn various reactions from people who shared their views in the comment section. The incident took many aback.

Ghanaian man deported after five in Germany

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had been deported after five years of living in Germany.

He noted in the video that he was not allowed to withdraw his savings or return any of his belongings.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and sympathised with him in the comment section.

