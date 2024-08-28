King Paluta, in an interview, expressed his excitement after his recent acknowledgement from the Grammys for his strides as a hiplife artiste

The musician also opened up about some of the impressive achievements in 2024

King Paluta thanked Ghanaians for supporting his music and pushing him to the mainstream of the music industry

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta reacted to the recent recognition he received from the Grammys for his exploits in the hiplife genre.

King Paluta addresses the recent Grammy hiplife eulogy spotlight he received. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

King Paluta addresses Grammy hiplife eulogy spotlight

In an interview with actor and TV host Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, King Paluta was asked about his thoughts on being featured in a recent Grammy article about the top 10 artistes essential to Ghana’s hiplife genre.

The Aseda hitmaker expressed his excitement about his name being included among other legendary musicians in the star-studded list.

King Paluta stated that the Grammy feature was a testament to hard work and overnight rise to prominence in the mainstream after many years of being an underground artiste.

He said:

"I was so happy. From where I started, it was hard for me to climb to the top of the music industry. When I saw that (the article), I was extremely happy. I can't be thankful enough."

The musician also discussed some of the impressive feats he has accomplished in the Ghanaian music industry so far in 2024 and his journey to mainstream success.

He said:

"I am so grateful for all that is happening. From the Ghana Music Award to topping music charts because I think it has just been about King Paluta in 2024. Before 2024, I did a verse on Rap Fadda's song, and it was everywhere. Aseda also came to take over the baton. The song was topping the charts after its release before Makoma came to take over the number 1 spot."

King Paluta added that he was grateful to Ghanaians, whose support for his songs has made him famous and gained traction on music charts worldwide.

King Paluta drops snippet of Makoma video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta made an announcement about his hit single Makoma on social media.

The musician disclosed that he would release Makoma's official music video on Thursday, August 29, 2024, and shared a snippet, which excited fans.

