A young Ghanaian has shared his journey of overcoming job loss and depression with the support of his family

Ewura Adams Karim said through his family's support, he completed a second Master's in International Law and secured a remote job

Several social media users who read Ewura Adams Karim's story congratulated him and also said he was an inspiration

A young Ghanaian man shared how he succeeded after losing his job and experiencing a nose dive.

Ewura Adams Karim said his family met to celebrate their small wins, which took him down memory lane.

Ewura Adams Karim says that with the help of his family, he has moved from being jobless to an achiever. Photo credit: @ewuraadamskarim

In a post on X, Ewura Adams Karim said that when he lost his job, he thought that was the end since he had sacrificed a lot to take up the job.

“How was I going pick up again? Where was I going to start from? I was depressed for a while. Not because I lost a job but because I was confused as to where to pick up from.”

However, Ewura Adams Karim said his family stood by him and supported him, so he did not give up.

“I eventually found the needed strength. My family stood with me. They provided me with the necessary support to pick myself up again and life has never been the same ever since.”

According to Ewura Adams Karim, his family's support enabled him to complete his second Master's Degree in International Law from the University of Ghana, get a remote job that paid as much as his previous job, and achieve other achievements.

“I got nominated to the working committee of the World Expression Forum, got accepted as a co-facilitator for the 2024 Obama Leaders Program.”

He added that he was sharing his story to inspire others who think all is lost.

“You too have an opportunity to get back up again when you fall. The future is bright.”

Ghanaians applaud Ewura for persevering

Several people commented on the post and praised Ewura Adams Karim for not giving up despite the setbacks. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@bigquammy05 said:

“If I am looking for the epitome of greatness on the Ghanaian soil, please don’t show me any other thing other than @ewuraadamskarim profile. I have to see him as one of the young Ghanaians showing as that there is hope still in Ghanaian youth. All that’s needed is put on media”

@__Johnnewman wrote:

“Congratulations Karim. You inspire me so much.”

@BessahDanso said:

“Family First 👌👌👌society next 🙏🏾🙏🏾✅✅”

@Lisa298672691 wrote:

“There’s something special about this boy! I will be here to witness your greatness as one of our leaders for future generations”

@Berima_listowel said:

“Congrats big man. NDC is proud to have you. 🇪🇭❤️”

Source: YEN.com.gh