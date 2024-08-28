A video of a Metro TV journalist, Vanessa Edotom Boateng, selling porridge has surfaced online

Vanessa, in a social media post, noted that aside from working as a journalist, she supports her mum's business

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed her in the comment section of the X post

A Ghanaian journalist with Metro TV, Vanessa Edotom Boateng, has warmed many hearts after balancing her professional job with a side job.

Vanessa drops her microphone and camera during the weekends and assumes the role of her mother, who sells porridge.

In a video shared on X, Vanessa was seen dishing some hot porridge known in the local parlance as koko to some hungry customers.

"My mother sells koko and bofrot!" she proudly captioned the video.

Netizens hail Vanessa

Vanessa has won the hearts of many with her confidence and charm and her ability to embrace both roles without hesitation or shyness. Netizens who saw the post praised Vanessa in the comment section.

@fanti_boy wrote:

"God bless your mom and you as well."

@DjCalifornia1 wrote:

"If you sell all the koko and bofrot today what will you be selling tomorrow."

@charzor2003 wrote:

"It reminds me of my mum. Love you mum. I know you are at a better place."

@DrSelOcansey wrote:

"Just got a follower. Proud of you Vanessa."

@Abiamka_GH wrote:

"God bless you."

@eltonjusticeP wrote:

"I will come and buy p333."

@bamby_buckle wrote:

"I want to become your friend so that I can be getting free koko n bofrot la."

@ms_asabea wrote:

"God bless her hustle!"

Ghanaian nurse ventures into Cassava farming

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an enterprising Ghanaian nurse had warmed the hearts of many after sharing his story of how a side job helped him acquire more wealth.

Edward Yacham stated in a video that he ventured into Cassava farming while still in training college. He said the decision was informed by insufficient funds to support his education.

He stated that it wasn't enough despite getting an allowance as a student nurse, so he sought other avenues for making cash.

