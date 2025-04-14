More than 20 pupils from Prampram D/A Basic 'B' and Methodist Freeman Basic School in the Greater Accra Region have been hospitalised after collapsing during class hours today, Monday, April 14.

Joy News reported that several of the children were seen running in distress before collapsing.

Over 20 school kids collapse after drinking suspicious asana in Prampram.

Adom News reported that the affected pupils have been admitted to the Prampram Polyclinic.

Preliminary reports indicate that the children had consumed asana, a local corn drink, sold by a vendor in the area. The vendor has also been hospitalised.

The Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate is probing the incident and is collaborating with parents.

Videos on social media showed concerned onlookers at the Prampram Polyclinic compound.

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Academy attracted negative attention in the past when four students died mysteriously back in 2017.

The death of the students forced some parents to withdraw their wards from the school, fearing cases of food poisoning.

But it later merged that the students died of meningitis. Testing of other ill students at the school by Noguchi also revealed that out of the 19 samples collected, 12 tested positive for influenza type A.

