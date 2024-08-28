A UK-based Ghanaian showered his girlfriend back home in Ghana with gifts to show how much he had missed her

In a video shared on TikTok, two money bouquets, flowers, and perfumes among other gifs were presented to the borga's girlfriend

Netizens who chanced on the TikTok video shared their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian man based in the UK has demonstrated her love and thoughtfulness towards his girlfriend.

The unidentified UK man sent a carload of gifts to his girlfriend who resides in Ghana to show his affection for her.

Ghanaian man in the UK surprises girlfriend in Ghana with two bouquets of money and other gifts. Photo credit: @angiesgiftcode/TikTok.

According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the UK borga said he had missed her girlfriend back home, so he decided to demonstrate that by showering her with expensive gifts.

The gifts presented to the lady, per the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, included two bouquets of money, flowers, perfumes and other goodies.

He also sent the lady some of her favourite items as part of what he termed as "I miss you gifts."

The young Ghanaian lady was captured in an ecstatic mood while receiving the presents, delivered to her doorsteps by Angie’s Giftcode.

The UK borga's gesture depicts him as an intentional man, one who knows what his girlfriend desires at every given moment.

Reactions to the UK borga's gesture

The video of the UK borga's romantic gesture towards his girlfriend was watched by over 20,000 people, racking up more than 20.8k likes and close to 2k comments at the time of drafting this report.

@Celyn Ahuofe wrote:

"Those of us dating mosquito net nu pls where are you? hands up please,"

@Mariam also wrote:

"Did I just pause and count the money."

@Nana Akua Jahbless said:

"Dear Lord please bless me with a peaceful and lovely relationship."

@JoyElvison 1 also said:

"Me dating the headmaster of stingy men association,not even a birthday pin."

@Lavender commented:

"The loyal ladies will keep on getting gifts always time."

