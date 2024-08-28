UK Borga Surprises Ghanaian Girlfriend With "I Miss You Gifts"
- A UK-based Ghanaian showered his girlfriend back home in Ghana with gifts to show how much he had missed her
- In a video shared on TikTok, two money bouquets, flowers, and perfumes among other gifs were presented to the borga's girlfriend
- Netizens who chanced on the TikTok video shared their views in the comment section
A Ghanaian man based in the UK has demonstrated her love and thoughtfulness towards his girlfriend.
The unidentified UK man sent a carload of gifts to his girlfriend who resides in Ghana to show his affection for her.
According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the UK borga said he had missed her girlfriend back home, so he decided to demonstrate that by showering her with expensive gifts.
The gifts presented to the lady, per the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, included two bouquets of money, flowers, perfumes and other goodies.
Ghanaian woman weeps as boyfriend of 10 years readies to marry another lady: "I funded your travel to Belgium"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
He also sent the lady some of her favourite items as part of what he termed as "I miss you gifts."
The young Ghanaian lady was captured in an ecstatic mood while receiving the presents, delivered to her doorsteps by Angie’s Giftcode.
The UK borga's gesture depicts him as an intentional man, one who knows what his girlfriend desires at every given moment.
Reactions to the UK borga's gesture
The video of the UK borga's romantic gesture towards his girlfriend was watched by over 20,000 people, racking up more than 20.8k likes and close to 2k comments at the time of drafting this report.
@Celyn Ahuofe wrote:
"Those of us dating mosquito net nu pls where are you? hands up please,"
@Mariam also wrote:
"Did I just pause and count the money."
@Nana Akua Jahbless said:
"Dear Lord please bless me with a peaceful and lovely relationship."
@JoyElvison 1 also said:
"Me dating the headmaster of stingy men association,not even a birthday pin."
@Lavender commented:
"The loyal ladies will keep on getting gifts always time."
Woman surprises husband on his birthday
Meanwhile, in an earlier YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman surprised her husband on his birthday with a vanload of gifts.
The woman sent her husband a bouquet of money, cake, balloons, flowers and other items.
In a video, the man thanked his wife for making his special day memorable.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.