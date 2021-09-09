The baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong has rained curse on the legislator

Moira Dawson-Williams called on thunder to strike the MP if he counts Anell as one of his kids

The rather livid baby mama was seen going on a ranting spree while seated in a car

Moira Dawson-Williams, one of the baby mamas of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has rained curses on him for neglecting their daughter.

In a Facebook video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moira Dawson-Williams was seen speaking while seated in the passenger seat of a car.

According to her, most of the things that the legislator had said about their daughter, Anell, were lies, hence her decision to call him out.

Moira went on to add that she did not expect the legislator to consider Anell as his daughter and that thunder should strike him should he ever do that.

According to Moira Dawson-Williams, Kennedy Agyepong shirked all his fatherly responsibilities, therefore, had no recourse to consider Anell as his child.

She revealed that unlike what is known publicly, it was not the legislator who paid Anell's school fees ever since she was born.

"Don't count my daughter as part of your children. If you don't take care of someone, you cannot count her as part of your children. Curse be unto you anytime you mention my daughter's name as part of your children" a rather livid Moira was heard saying in the video.

