Ghanaian Female Law Student Stokes Debate: "I'll Charge My Partner Rent If He Lives In My House"
- A Ghanaian lady has declared that she would charge her partner rent if they both lived in a house she built
- She categorically stated that it was the responsibility of both partners to fend for the family, hence her decision
- Netizens who saw the post were disappointed and took to the comments section to share their views
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A Ghanaian woman has ignited a social media debate after spewing some controversial statements.
In a video shared on X, Emefa Donkor indicated that she would charge her partner rent if they lived in her house.
She made the remarks during a conversation about partners' roles and responsibilities. During the discussion, she categorically stated that both partners are responsible for ensuring the family's well-being, including providing shelter.
Therefore, to ensure that the man was playing his role in fending for his family, she would take part of the rent payment if he lived in her house.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
However, she noted that she would gladly stay in a man's house without paying rent and would not support a man who decides to rent an apartment for the family to live in since it is his responsibility.
Watch the video below:
Netizens troll Emefa over her comments
Netizens who saw the lady's post were disappointed. Many in the comment section called her out over the comments.
@nanayaw_24 wrote:
"This world if you no meet sensible woman, you go taya pass."
@NANAKWAME wrote:
"But what’s she is saying is true or."
@don_ilag wrote:
"Is this how girls of today think? I don’t think a matured woman or lady would talk like this."
@I_Am_Winter wrote:
"Oh she’s definitely kidding."
@don_ilag wrote:
"Men! Would you still go ahead to marry a girl like this, after hearing all that she said?"
@Eddylosso5 wrote:
"@_elvis_simons come and see something . So so gyimie talk saaaa."
@paa_quophi_boat wrote:
"@_elvis_simons bra bɛhwɛ na agye me nsɛm, no wonder she isn't married."
Lady laments over cost of house rent
In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who could not bear the high cost of rent took to TikTok to lament the situation.
In a video, she questions why landlords in Accra price their rooms at exorbitant rates.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh