A Ghanaian lady has declared that she would charge her partner rent if they both lived in a house she built

She categorically stated that it was the responsibility of both partners to fend for the family, hence her decision

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed and took to the comments section to share their views

A Ghanaian woman has ignited a social media debate after spewing some controversial statements.

In a video shared on X, Emefa Donkor indicated that she would charge her partner rent if they lived in her house.

She made the remarks during a conversation about partners' roles and responsibilities. During the discussion, she categorically stated that both partners are responsible for ensuring the family's well-being, including providing shelter.

Therefore, to ensure that the man was playing his role in fending for his family, she would take part of the rent payment if he lived in her house.

However, she noted that she would gladly stay in a man's house without paying rent and would not support a man who decides to rent an apartment for the family to live in since it is his responsibility.

Netizens troll Emefa over her comments

Netizens who saw the lady's post were disappointed. Many in the comment section called her out over the comments.

@nanayaw_24 wrote:

"This world if you no meet sensible woman, you go taya pass."

@NANAKWAME wrote:

"But what’s she is saying is true or."

@don_ilag wrote:

"Is this how girls of today think? I don’t think a matured woman or lady would talk like this."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"Oh she’s definitely kidding."

@don_ilag wrote:

"Men! Would you still go ahead to marry a girl like this, after hearing all that she said?"

@Eddylosso5 wrote:

"@_elvis_simons come and see something . So so gyimie talk saaaa."

@paa_quophi_boat wrote:

"@_elvis_simons bra bɛhwɛ na agye me nsɛm, no wonder she isn't married."

Lady laments over cost of house rent

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who could not bear the high cost of rent took to TikTok to lament the situation.

In a video, she questions why landlords in Accra price their rooms at exorbitant rates.

