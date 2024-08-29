An unidentified white lady made history by swimming in Lake Bosomtwe from end to end

According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the lady swam the natural lake near Kumasi for six hours

The crowd gathered at the scene to observe the daring adventure applauded her impressive display

A white lady in Ghana has attained a remarkable feat after swimming across Lake Bosomtwe, in the Ashanti Region.

Lake Bosomtwe is the only natural lake located southeast of Kumasi, with an area of 49 km², a depth of 45 m (148 ft) and a length of 8.6 km.

A white lady in Ghana makes history after swimming Lake Bosomtwe near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region from end to end. Photo credit: @officialculture11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many people, both locals and foreigners, have attempted to swim the lake from end to end with only a few successes.

Martin Fodor, a 47-year-old man from Slovakia, who works as a senior environmental specialist with the World Bank swam across the lake some years ago in a reported record time of 3 hours 17 seconds.

The white lady, whose name is yet to be confirmed has also conquered this daring adventure.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the white lady was mobbed by a crowd gathered at the scene after her successful exploits on Lake Bosomtwe.

According to the murmurings heard in the video, the lady swam the entire lake in six hours.

The young lady was praised and congratulated by the crowd after she completed her adventurous task.

"She swam the lake from end to end in six hours, no one had ever done this before. Even I, the don of this town have not been able to achieve this. I applaud her because it is not easy," one of the guys at the scene was heard saying.

Ghanaians react to the white lady's achievement

The video of the white lady's remarkable achievement was viewed by over 32,000 people, registering 32.3k likes and 803 comments as of the time of filing this report.

@2geeeeeeeeeeewee said:

"So there’s no shack in lake Bosomtwe?"

@AMG Lamar junior also said

"I can challenge her serious."

@Judith_silver replied:

"its lake we are talking about ooo dont challenge the lake oooo yoooo na biribi w) wiase."

Smart boy gives the history of Lake Bosomtwe

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a smart Ghanaian boy left many in awe of his in-depth knowledge of the history of Lake Bosomtwe.

In a video, the little boy gave a detailed fact about how the lake came into existence.

He said that Lake Bosomtwe was in 1640 when a hunter pursuing an antelope shot and injured the antelope named “Otwe.”

Source: YEN.com.gh