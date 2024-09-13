A video of a young American man celebrating his decision to relocate to Ghana from the US has gone viral

He made it known that he has opened up a restaurant in Kumasi and currently employs nine people

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young man for his decision

An American citizen has inspired many diasporans after he took to social media to announce that relocating to Ghana was one of his best decisions.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @launyc, the young man, who looked visibly excited, said he moved to Ghana with his family in August 2023.

After a year in the country, he now owns a restaurant in Kumasi, where he currently resides and is excited about the growth of his business.

"For now we only do deliveries in Kumasi, and have employed nine people which is amazing."

He admitted that although he misses family and friends, he has no regrets about relocating to Ghana with his family.

"Best decision of our lives. We miss our family and friends, but we have no regrets about this move what so ever," he stated in the caption of the video

Netizens commend the US citizen

Social media users who took to the video's comments section praised his decision to relocate to Ghana. Others also shared their experiences.

Princess Lynn commented:

"I moved to Thailand Sept 2023 ! I remember when I started watching yall move! Love Thailand can’t believe I have been here a year!."

Berchie Nana Dwomoh stated:

"I’ve been following your story for a year now. It’s intriguing. God bless you."

Big Dawg reacted:

"How is your business doing? I just pray it works out fine."

@ama_agyemangprempeh added:

"Go to Race Course it's also around Bantama their food stuff is waaaayy cheaper than bantama market."

American set up a snail business in Ghaha

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former US military officer was delighted after he relocated to Ghana to invest in the snail business.

In an interview, Calvin Daniels said he should have made that journey to Ghana earlier.

He urged Ghanaians and diasporans to invest in businesses in the country.

