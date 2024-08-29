A young Ghanaian's decision to relocate abroad for a better life seemed to have paid off, as he showed off his first major acquisition

Richie, as he is known on social media, displayed a new Honda Civic salon car he purchased a few months after moving to Canada from Ghana

The young man was captured in a TikTok video celebrating his win together with his friends, who had escorted him to buy the car

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to share his latest acquisition with his online community.

The young man, identified as Richie, displayed a brand-new Honda salon car he purchased directly from the manufacturers.

Richie, who only recently relocated to Canada, was spotted in a TikTok video, together with his friends, revelling in excitement as he sized up his new car, which looked like a Hondo Civic.

The car sprayed black, had a red ribbon on top, indicating that it was new and sold out.

Playing Otan by Sarkodie in the background of the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Richie's friends seemed happy for him as they shook his hand to extend their congratulations.

Rchie's online community congratulate him

As of the time of filing this story, the video of Richie's car had garnered over 3k likes and 126 comments.

Rchie's online community thronged the comment section to congratulate his success abroad.

@Lamar western said:

"Congrats in advance in Canada bossu."

@tknation75 also said:

"Big Congrats to you senior Richie."

@I_am_makavelli_77 commented:

"Uncle rich is rich."

@Wicked_girls1 also commented"

@Afa papa na sisiaa na mo tc car yi Smith nso wagyae sakora no bc."

