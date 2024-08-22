A video of a young Ghanaian man lamenting over the difficult nature of jobs in Canada has surfaced online

The man who recently relocated to the country says he quit his job after he was asked to go on a break

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have urged the young man not to give up on his hustle

A young Ghanaian who recently moved to Canada for greener pastures has people talking after he made it known that he has quit his job.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of TonyVibes TV, the young man who looked unbothered about the thought of being home says he took the decision in his best interest.

He explained that the decision was based on the fact that his work was too demanding and tedious, hence affecting him.

"I worked in a poultry factory, and I started my shift at 7 am in the morning, I took a break at 9:30 am, but I have decided to quit the job. They can keep the money, I am not going back there."

He thanked Ghanaians who have been working abroad for so many years.

"The jobs abroad here are very difficult. I want to thank everyone who relocated abroad in search of greener pastures and have been able to live here for fifteen to twenty years."

Ghanaian man urged to work hard

Social media users who took to the video's comment section urged the young man to work hard.

N-yigma Tignabini commented:

"So you think you were going there to joke and collecte the money."

NAY reacted:

"Abroad is for work..why do people still complain. Working here too is not easy..ot am not getting it well."

@Penny_Crush replied:

"Masa u ly it depends the work please."

Kofi reacted:

"Lazy guy be a man and stop complaining siakwa."

STANLEY commented:

"Masa woboa,unless u didn’t work hard in Ghana."

Ama Adobea147 replied:

"Thank you son ,for blessing us."

Man laments being jobless in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man lamented about his struggle in Canada.

During a recent interview, he explained that despite arriving in the country six months ago, he had not found work.

He admitted that Canada has fallen short of his expectations this far, with life abroad not as rosy as he was led to believe.

