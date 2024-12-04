A video of a young man and his son has surfaced on social media displaying their heartwarming bond has surfaced on social media

The young man in the viral TikTok video asked for a new Lexus worth GH¢470,000, but in return, his dad purchased GH¢400 worth of fuel for him

Netizens who saw the video were excited over the relationship between the Ghanaian man and his father

A young Ghanaian man, Delson Dela, and his father have warmed hearts on social media after displaying their cordial relationship online.

In a touching video, the young man asked his dad to get him a new Lexus worth a staggering GH¢470,000.

His dad, taken aback by the request, laughed and responded with wisdom and generosity. He explained that he couldn't afford such an expensive gift but offered to provide a more practical solution.

He opted to purchase fuel for his son's existing car. Delighted, the young man asked for GH ¢400 worth of fuel.

The father then asked his son to meet him at a nearby fuel station and purchased GH¢400 fuel. Dela was overwhelmed with joy.

Netizens hail Dela's dad

Netizens who saw the video of the young man and his father were impressed. Many praised his father for the cordial relationship between father and son.

@clasique wrote:

"You people have dads and some of us have paapa."

@Yaapremium wrote:

"Your dad is a vibe may he live long."

@Kaasung wrote:

"Imagine becoming a billionaire at the age of your battery percentage."

@ruth wrote:

"My children will be happy like this with their father in Jesus Name."

@Nana Akosua wrote:

"Is your dad single???am asking for my landlady."

@pretty cilla wrote:

"Hmmmm sometimes when I see fathers who care for their children like this , I become so jealous coz my own father hmmmm I have to suffer to see myself through school as at now buh I love him regardless."

Dad gifts daughter money after SHS

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had gifted his daughter some money after completing SHS.

In a video, the man proudly gave his daughter, who is his first child, a whopping GH¢100,000 as a gift.

Netizens praised the Ghanaian father for his gesture towards his daughter, and many wished the same for themselves.

