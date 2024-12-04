A Ghanaian man from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana has achieved academic excellence abroad

This comes after he graduated from the University of Bradford in the UK with a master's degree

After sharing videos of his graduation ceremony on social, many of his friends thronged the comment section to congratulate him

.Williamson Ashitey, a Ghanaian man has acquired a master's degree from one of the reputable institutions of higher learning in the UK.

The young man, a Ga from the Greater Accra Region graduated from the University of Bradford, located in the West Yorkshire of England.

Williamson Ashitey, a Ghanaian man bags a master's degree from the UK. Photo credit: @ash_korleshionz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Williamson Ashitey was spotted in a neatly tailored suit walking the dais of his graduation ceremony.

The overly excited fresh master's degree holder was in ecstatic mood as he received his honours, which signified the end of his graduate studies in the UK

Having completed his master's programme, the young man, who is the CEO and Creative Director of Ash-Korleshionz, would be looking forward to a new beginning in his professional life.

The video captioned "Bagged that Masters degree" also captured Williamson revelling in his academic success with his friends and family.

Williamson Ashitey,'s online friends congratulate him

After posting a video of his graduation ceremony on TikTok, the young man's online friends trooped the comment section to congratulate him.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@Nana said:

"Big congrats Blood..forever proud of you."

@Mrs NaaObX als said:

"Congratulations sir, you deserve this and more."

@Mas_hermoso_commented:

"Forever you will be a great star…congratulations to you dearest."

@Vanessa also commented:

"Congratulations! You did it."

@Williamson Ashitey replied:

"Yeeeees ooo..Do you remember our conversation before i even applied?"

Ghanaian named best PhD student in the UK

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian lady, Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey was named the overall best graduating PhD student in research at the Open University in the UK.

The young lady was recognized for her remarkable effort in nanoscale engineering.

Lois' impressive academic achievement in the UK was well celebrated by her family and friends.

