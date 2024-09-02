A video of the Buz Stop Boys leader opening up on his humble beginning has left many people inspired

The University of Ghana graduate said he worked as a taxi driver during his time as a student

Many people who took to the comment section of the video commended Heneba Kojo Sarfo for his desire to promote a clean environment

Heneba Kojo Sarfo, the leader of Buz Stop Boys, a sanitation volunteer group, has opened up about his humble beginnings and time as a University of Ghana student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @tynafame0, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, who was speaking in an interview, said that during his time as a student, he worked on the side as a taxi driver to support himself.

Buz Stop Boys leader talks about his time as a University of Ghana student. Photo credit:@buzstopboys/TikTok @CitiTube/YouTube

Source: UGC

After graduating in 2016, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, who was making a living as an agent helping Ghanaians acquire visas at the Italian Embassy, quit the job to become an online driver.

Describing himself as a civil engineer by practice, the leader of Buz Stop Boys paid homage to Kwabena Asempa, an engineer who taught him about road construction.

The adorable video, which highlights the struggle of young men in the country, has raked in over 2000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate Heneba Kojo Sarfo

Social media users who took to the video's comments section commended the young man for his determination and will to succeed.

Efyasika Photography22 commented:

"As I always say,Ghanaians are not lazy ooooo, just that the system is not helping some of us. God bless you dear."

bella hayes commented:

"A person like this a born leader."

Yesu Ohemaa Dorcas Gyimah commented:

"I'm so much impressed. God bless you."

user6730478332184 stated:

"Am proud of you kojo. God bless you."

Rich man gifts Buz Stop Boys money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a benevolent Ghanaian man had gifted Bus Stop Boyz GH¢5000.

The group leader announced the kind man's gesture in a video on TikTok.

The benevolent man chanced on them working and enquired about the number of volunteers at the site that day.

He then gave them money to be shared equally for their good work to keep Ghana clean.

Source: YEN.com.gh