Renowned internet sensation Seniorman Layla has opened up about his life before becoming a star

The comedian shared his life struggles until his first taste of fame when his video shot with an outdated iPhone went viral

Layla's come-up story struck many fans who thronged social media to hail him

Ghanaian comedian Seniorman Layla, with nearly two million followers on TikTok, has fast become one of Ghana's most patronised content creators.

The viral comedian recently shared his life's story and struggles as an unsung content creator in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia.

Seniorman Layla talks about his life before fame. Photo source: Instagram/seniormanlayla

Source: Instagram

According to Seniorman Layla, who has always been a fan of Ghanaian comedy, the popular Junka Town series inspired his name.

The comedian, who has now worked with top stars including Dr Likee, said he used to live in an uncompleted building.

"Life was hard sleeping in the uncompleted structure with no roof. I decided to go back to Breman. That's where my mother is from. She had a room which she had left behind due to some issues. Breman was where I found stardom."

Seniorman Layla said he used an iPhone 5 he received as a gift to shoot his first set of skits and drooled over the infamous gari-soakings video, which catapulted him to the limelight.

Fans react to Layla's come-up story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Layla's journey to the top.

PANSY BOY said:

"Yeahhhhh I know that video you were sitting on a bench"

Neymar wrote:

"Keep it up bro u gonna make it one day,God is with you 🙏"

BRUNO GENGESTER remarked:

"Layla be specific on the person who gave u the phone (his/her name)"

Society added:

"Junka town is Goated, the only movie that blow without hype"

Sernioman Layla spotted in a Range Rover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that left many Ghanaians in awe after a video of him cruising a 2021-registered Range Rover surfaced online.

The video got many questioning whether Layla owned the high-end car, while others wondered if the comedy scene in Ghana was lucrative enough for Layla to afford the vehicle.

