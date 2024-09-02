An elderly woman's observation after travelling to the UK has got many people talking on social media

The woman said she was happy to be spending time in the UK, adding that the country was very beautiful

Many people who took to the comment section of the video showered praises on the daughter of the elderly woman for the act

An elderly Ghanaian woman could not control her joy after travelling to the UK for holidays.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Janet Acheampong, while speaking in an interview, stated that life in the UK was better as compared to Ghana.

She confessed that people who relocate to the UK for the first time may have difficulty returning due to the country's beauty.

"Coming to the UK is good, this place is fine, If I say otherwise then I am lying."

When quizzed whether she could stay during the winter, Janet Acheampong responded in the affirmative.

The elderly woman expressed gratitude to her daughter for sponsoring her travel to the UK.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 8000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the old woman's daughter

Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the daughter of the elderly woman for the beautiful gesture.

@gloriaandkaycube7108 reacted:

"So happy for also bringing my mum to the states to be with me.. my mum has been with me for 10yrs. Taking care and giving her the best care gives me joy."

@bee-pu4yh stated:

"This lady has done it all....helping ur family to come abroad."

@beatriceakowuah1366 indicated:

"I was also brought by my daughter n husband for almost 5yrs now,am very happy staying here.People should try their best n acknowledge their parents."

@hisholiness2010 reacted:

"Thank you Madam Gina for putting smiles and happiness into your family members and mummy,God bless you."

@genie9251 commented:

"Sis God bless you for looking up to other members for putting them on 9 ppl not easy not like my family ppl."

Lady laments after relocating to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has expressed regrets over her decision to relocate abroad.

In a video, the young lady who spoke seriously admitted that her expectations of the UK had not been met.

She wondered if she should hope for some enjoyment or get accustomed to spending most of her time working.

