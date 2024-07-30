A video of a Ghanaian lady on why she decided to pursue a career as a car sprayer has inspired many people

Gabriella Adu, in an interview, explained that she developed an interest in the work at a young age

Social media users have praised the young lady for opting to venture into a male-dominated profession

Gabriella Adu, a young Ghanaian lady, has now become a source of motivation after she opened up about her work as an auto paint sprayer, popularly referred to as a car sprayer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Blackkjoy, Gabriella said she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior Hugh School.

An 18-year-old Ghanaian lady opens up her work as a car sprayer Photo credit: @blakkjoy/Youtube

Source: Youtube

"Right after JHS, I told my parents I wanted to be a car sprayer, so they spoke to my boss, and that is how I became an apprentice".

When the interviewer asked whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS leaver said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

Gabriella added that she is poised to downplay the perception that car spraying is a work reserved for men.

She added that her desire is to one day master her craft so she can start working independently and employ both men and women.

The adorable video had raked in over 120 likes at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Gabriela Adu

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended Gabriela for opting to venture into a male-dominated profession.

@AnitaSimbon indicated:

"She has a great Future."

@Owusu-zw9vs commented:

"She has a great future an asset to the state."

@AngelaObiriAsare reacted:

"She will be great one day."

@MusikPlayGh stated:

Give us more of the female entrepreneurs

Young lady ventures into shoe-making

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has inspired many after opening up about her shoemaker job.

Benedicta Ghansah, in a video, said she developed an interest in shoemaking when she was young but started working professionally in 2016.

When asked whether she feels shy working as a shoemaker, Benedicta responded in the negative, adding that she hopes to employ people who will support her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh