Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Mohammed Kudus has managed just 3 goals and 2 assists in the EPL in 2024/25

West Ham United are currently 16th in the Premier League standings, just above the relegation zone

The Black Stars playmaker needs to shine against one of the best teams of the Premier League competition

West Ham United face a daunting challenge this Sunday, April 13, as they host Premier League leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium.

In a season where survival is becoming a real concern for the Hammers, all eyes will be on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is expected to start on the left flank.

The former Ajax man produced a solid performance in his team's away win at Arsenal as he displayed sheer energy both during and after the game.

With just three goals and two assists in the 2024/25 Premier League this season, Kudus will be hoping to make a greater impact as West Ham seek to end their four-game winless run.

Kudus’ 2024/25 Premier League Journey

After a promising start to life in East London following his move from Ajax last summer, Mohammed Kudus has experienced a mixed campaign in the English top flight.

While his technical skill, dribbling ability, and flair have been on full display in flashes, the Ghanaian has struggled with consistency in the league.

With just three goals and two assists in 28 Premier League appearances at the time of writing this article, Kudus has yet to fully deliver on the high expectations placed on him by fans and pundits alike.

Despite the modest numbers, the Black Stars playmaker remains one of West Ham's most creative outlets. However, as the season draws to a close and the threat of relegation looms larger, Kudus will need to turn potential into productivity.

Must-Win Game for West Ham

West Ham currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 35 points from 31 games. Their recent form—two losses and two draws in their last four league outings—has left them perilously close to the relegation zone.

With just seven games left to play, points are becoming increasingly hard to come by, and the visit of Liverpool presents a tough test.

Liverpool, on the other hand, top the Premier League table with 73 points. For West Ham, any result against the Reds would be a bonus—but for Kudus, this is an opportunity to shine against one of the league’s best sides.

Predicted Line-Up: A New Shape for the Hammers

Graham Potter is expected to make several tactical adjustments ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The predicted starting XI features Alphonse Areola in goal, with Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman as the central defenders. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson are likely to occupy the full-back positions.

In midfield, the industrious duo of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez will look to provide stability, while Lucas Paquetá operates as the attacking midfielder behind striker Niclas Füllkrug.

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are expected to start on the wings, offering width and creativity in attack.

Kudus Needs a Statement Performance

For Mohammed Kudus, Sunday presents more than just another match—it’s a chance to prove his worth on the Premier League stage.

A strong showing against a team of Liverpool’s calibre could reignite his season and help West Ham steer clear of the drop.

With Ghanaian fans keeping a close eye on their star man, Kudus will be eager to rise to the occasion and remind everyone of the immense talent he possesses.

How Mohammed Kudus Can Become Great

