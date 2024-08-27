Kenkey for the Needy founder Tatas Caritas talked about the amount of money that was raised from the 2024 edition of the charity event

In a social media post, she said that over GH¢90k was raised and wrote a heartfelt speech thanking Ghanaians for making it possible

Many people hailed her and her team for raising this much money for the Noakam Basic School project

Kenkey for the Needy founder Tatas Caritas has shared the amount raised from the 2024 edition of the charity event, which was held on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The event saw actress Nana Ama McBrown, several stars and Ghanaians grace Afua Sutherland Park to enjoy kenkey and support a cause.

Kenkey for the Needy founder Tatas raises over GH¢90k from selling kenkey. Image Credit: @tatascaritas

Kenkey for the Needy funds raised

Taking to the official Instagram, Tatas Caritas said that this 2024 edition of Kenkey for the Needy raised GH¢90,100.20.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote a heartwarming message, saying she was lost for words and overwhelmed with emotions when she saw how much money was raised at the charity event.

"We are lost for words. We are overwhelmed with emotions.We say THANK YOU."

Tatas said that due to the enormous funds raised, the project to be undertaken at the Noakam Basic School would happen.

"This is incredible and Noakram project will begin. May God replenish wherever you took the money from. God bless you so much. GOD DID 🫶🏿We all did that🥳🥳🥳🥳."

The amount raised at the event.

Reactions as Tatas raises money from selling kenkey

Many people thronged the comment section to applaud Tatas Caritas on her successful 2024 edition of Kenkey for The Needy charity initiative.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians:

cycy_travels said:

"Awww well done ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you"

manuelbless_ said:

"We Dey for you T!!!!! You’re a blessing ❤️❤️❤️"

d.oseiii said:

"GGGGGLLLLLLOOOOOOOORRRRYYYYYY!!!🙉🙇‍♀️🎊"

theotopea said:

"Amazing! Glory to God and God bless you and your team for the great work."

ab__mijo said:

"God is good !!!!!"

stewsnchews_gh said:

"Awww thank God so much!! So happy for these children❤️❤️. God bless you @tatasandfriends @tatascaritas"

pm_combs said:

"Wow!!!🙌🙌 Great job👏👏👏"

