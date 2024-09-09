Social media sensation and self-acclaimed forex guru Ibrah One has opened up about his current fleet of cars

The well-heeled man said he currently has only two vehicles, of which one is worth over GH₵ 1.5 million

His remarks about his wealth and cars have gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian internet sensation Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One, has shared more about his source of income and wealth.

The self-styled forex guru discussed his riches in a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwawani on Kofi TV.

Ibrah One drools over his car In a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwawani on Kofi TV.

He established that he had a knack for driving, which he started experimenting with at age 14. His love for automobiles pushes him to strive to own some of the world's most exotic cars.

According to Ibrah One, he now owns two vehicles, one of which is the enviable Mercedes E63 final edition.

The highly coveted car was launched in 2023. Only 999 Mercedes E63 models have been released for sale, and the price on trusted car websites is nearly GH₵2 million.

"I have only two cars. The Mercedes E63 final edition is hard to come by. With just those two cars, I can purchase about 13 Land Cruisers."

Besides Ibrah's high-end lifestyle and controversial rants with top personalities like Kennedy Agypong, many know him for his benevolence.

In 2017, he reportedly gave away iPhones for free to random strangers in an Accra trotro.

Ghanaians react to Ibrah One's status

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ibrah One's latest addition to his expensive fleet of cars.

@Issah_Ibrah said:

"It's not a final edition🤣. He got money though but his is just a Regular E63s. It's still a dope car. He posts the car all the time on snap, showing interior and exterior. When you go watching it take the time to compare it to what an actual Final edition model looks like."

@Bra_Sherif wrote:

"U people think we be kiddies for Ghana here ern. It takes small effort to always deceive Ghanaians. First of all, the car he’s talking about is around $112,000 to $113,000 and the latest Land Cruiser price at $80,000, so tell me how can he E63 buy even 2 land cruisers??"

@1TheVisions noted:

"He Dey lie me saf I get 2 E63 parked I don’t even drive. Hmmm"

@coo_kyei remarked:

"There is a whole lot but they can't do him anything tho."

Abu Trica launches his Lamborghini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica was spotted at the harbour preparing to take his newly purchased Lamborghini home.

The wealthy Swedru-based businessman recently acquired the vehicle valued at around GH¢6.8 million.

