Barring unforeseen circumstances, six Ghanaians are expected to drive from Accra to three different countries on three continents.

This means they will drive 30,000 km from Ghana through the three countries and back to Accra.

According to information shared on Facebook by Pebble, the six will drive in three different cars.

The post revealed that the 30,000km adventure will start in Accra, through Paris in France, Dubai in UAE, Cape Town in South Africa, and finally to Accra. They are expected to drive through 30 countries.

“This journey is to showcase the immense tourism potential Ghana has and invite the world to come experience Ghanaian culture through tourism.”

It has not yet been confirmed when the six people will leave Accra. However, Facebook posts suggest they may leave Ghana's capital on November 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the gender of those travelling is yet to be known. In 2023, when Wanderlust Ghana travelled from Ghana to London by road, one lady was included.

Wanderlust Ghana hints at another expedition

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Wanderlust Ghana was planning another expedition.

Teaser images on social media showed flags of four countries, which served as a hint on the route they would take.

Several social media users who commented on the posts asked to either join the group or buy the t-shirts if they were printed.

