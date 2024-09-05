The man arrested for vandalising the Big Six monument has been referred to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation

The man arrested for vandalising the Big Six monument at the Airport Roundabout has been referred to the hospital for a psychiatric examination.

The suspect, Newwel Gavu, was put before the Kwabenya Circuit Court following his arrest.

Newwel Gavu's case is before the Kwabenya Circuit Court.

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that Gavu is expected back in court on September 10, 2024.

Police arrested Gavu for vandalism on August 31. They commended members of the public and Airport Security for their vigilance, which led to the arrest.

Videos showed Gavu striking the busts that comprise the monuments around 3am.

The Big Six monument honours some significant historical figures, including Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

The other busts are in honour of Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, J.B. Danquah, Obetsebi-Lamptey, and Ako-Adjei.

Ghanaians react to vandalism

People who saw the video showed some empathy with the man's actions and linked it to the political and economic struggles in the country.

@KouphiG wrote:

"Country wey you were born inside Dey show u pepper. ehard oooh."

@AsamoahGaddafi wrote:

"I think it's a sign of something wilder about to happen in the country. We will all see what happens."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

