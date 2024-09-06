A young man and his sister have celebrated and thanked their father for funding their university education abroad

A video captured the siblings dancing in honour of their father at the departure hall of the KIA while waiting to board the plane to Canada

Ghanaians on social media also praise the man for providing for his children after they chanced on the video on @Loids_.kitchen's TikTok

A video of a young and his sister eulogising their father for honouring his responsibility to them has warmed hearts on social media.

This follows the full payment of their tuition fees by their father to pursue further studies in Canada.

Two siblings celebrate their Ghanaian father for funding their university tuition fees in Canada. Photo credit: @loids_.kitchen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The two siblings, accompanied by their dad, were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra preparing to emplane to Canada for their university education.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two siblings hailed their dad and showered him with accolades.

The video captioned "When your dad pays your Canadian tuition in full" captured the boy and his sister dancing together with their father at the departure hall at KIA's Terminal 3.

While the children were dancing, the man stood behind admiring them as they honoured him.

Reaction to the siblings' video

Netizens who came across the siblings' video praised their father in the comment section.

@Maameadwoa951 said:

"Eeeeiii some of you are lucky ooo hmmmmm pray for him always."

@Porsh cakes also said:

"God bless him oooo."

@Es horizon Ent commented:

"my big brother, we salute u."

@Sugah also commented:

"That head scratch. At this point he’s rethinking."

Lady thanks stepfather for paying her fees

In a related YEN.com.gh, a young lady knelt before her stepfather to thank him for sponsoring her university education.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady eulogized the man and added that he treated her like she was his daughter.

The video captured the stepfather signing on her white shirt at her graduation.

The young lady acknowledged her stepfather for his unwavering support throughout her four years of university education in the full glare of her schoolmates.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh