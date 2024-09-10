Apostle B.B. Frederick of Omega Revival Centre celebrated his birthday by gifting his junior pastor a car

The gift was an orange customised Hyundai Santa Fe worth GH¢600,000, with the car number PSL 1 24

The congregation celebrated the moment, while netizens also applauded the pastor for his kind gesture

General Overseer of Omega Revival Centre, Apostle B.B. Frederick, has shown that birthdays can also be used to celebrate others.

The pastor marked his special day on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and instead of simply accepting gifts, he gave them out too.

Apostle B.B. Frederick gifts his junior pastor a new car on his birthday. Photo credit: @bbfrederick_official & @omegarevivalcenter

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, Apostle B.B. Frederick surprised his junior pastor with a new car with a customised number plate.

The head pastor at Omega House gave his junior pastor a customised Hyundai Santa Fe Sports worth GH¢600,000.

Apostle B.B. Frederick called his junior pastor to the front of the church and told him a new car for him was outside.

“Instead of me receiving I chose to give out. My birthday is to show love to a man who has also shown me love over the years,” he said.

The man of God promised his junior pastor there were even better things from where the car came from.

The congregants were so happy for the junior pastor and showed it through their shouts and congratulations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate pastor for car gift

Several people on social media celebrated both pastors for their loyalty to each other. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

Akrofi Banny said:

“It's always pays when you serve diligently ❤️❤️❤️”

user8818360560257 wrote:

“God bless you for once you have made my day loyalty pays”

Smartlivingemporiumplus said:

“God blesss you sir”

casfordian1 wrote:

“Richest prophet in Ghana....what a title!”

Drwilliamdameh wrote:

“true leadership”

Bishop Kwame Okrah said:

“Loyalty pays”

Man buys phone for his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man bought a yam phone for his wife to test her loyalty.

Despite the phone's simplicity, the woman appreciated the features and seemed happy with her gift.

Later, her husband gave her an iPhone 13 Pro Max, which made the woman happier and more thankful.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh