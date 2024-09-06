Ellen Edziyie, a Badu Bonsu SHTS student, has criticised Ghana's education system for lacking emphasis on critical thinking

In a TikTok video, she said the system focused on creating students who can answer questions but not solve real-life problems

Netizens who saw the video on social media expressed varied opinions, but most people agreed with the student's assertion

A female Badu Bonsu Senior High Technical School student has shared her thoughts on what she thinks is wrong with Ghana's education system.

Ellen Edziyie said some of the challenges with the education system have existed for a long time, yet no solutions have been found.

In a TikTok video shared by @highschoolafrica, a student said the main challenge with the Ghanaian education system is that it produces students who can answer questions rather than solve daily challenges.

“Just imagine an institution producing people to give answers or results without thinking, without analysing things. It’s very serious. It didn’t start yesterday, and It’s been long.”

Netizens express mixed reaction to Ellen's comment

Several people commented on the video. YEN.com.gh has looked at some of these reactions.

NOBODY said:

“The children are thinking, if only the prison called don't brainwash them.”

Am Quinn 😍 wrote:

“We used to have one guy in my shs called am thinking because anytime a teacher asked him a question he will first tell the teacher am thinking.”

Dadaba Li3pton 👹🔥💰 said:

“But how can you produce a result without thinking....like how....I don't understand”

sirluke11 said:

“that's why critical thinking has been added to the core competencies.”

@CarlyCallistus wrote:

“Exactly 💯,how the schools in Ghana have established to do. we interested in the results not the task to perform”

_seniorsilas🇬🇭🇨🇮 said:

"The girl is brilliant. I've been talking about this everyday, even today."

