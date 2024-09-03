Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo shared a video of his door-to-door campaign at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

The NDC flagbearer visited mechanic shops, salons, homes, and workplaces of the constituents, who gave him a rousing welcome

The video has excited many Ghanaians, who vouched to vote for him due to his efforts to make the lives of the residents better

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo, has tightened his door-to-door campaign in the constituency.

John Dumelo's 2024 campaign

The actor turned politician shared a video of his door-to-door campaign on his social media pages, garnering the sentiments of many Ghanaians.

The video showed the residents welcoming the Ayawso West Wuogon NDC candidate with open arms into homes, mechanic shops, salons, and other workplaces.

The video also contained unfortunate scenes where the people displayed the poor water crisis in the constituency, and Dumelo coming to their rescue with trucks bearing poly water tanks.

In the caption, Dumelo hinted that he was for the people, he was the next MP for the constituency, and also he was on the ground doing the work regarding his campaign.

"Door to door engagements.... #idey4u #thenextmp #wedeyground"

Reactions to John Dumelo's campaign

Many people commended John Dumelo's hard work in ensuring he won the votes of the Ayawaso West Wuogon residents in the December polls.

Others also talked about how warmly the people had welcomed him into their homes and workplaces, remarking on the joy on their faces.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video on his Instagram page:

rytabukky said:

"John has really worked hard for this..I pray he wins ❤️"

cecil_kwabena said:

"You can see from their eyes that their love is real."

edithokoye0096 said:

"This is truly grassroot politics🙌. Visible leadership"

naomitettehbatsa said:

"The leader we need! Vote Dumelo!"

albertatengey said:

"Awwwww, this is beautiful. The excitement on the people's faces speaks volumes.

gifty.debrah said:

"Wish you guys all the best. May the best person win.God bless you 👏❤️"

eferuthy said:

"God will surely grant your effort with victory"

mzz_purple7 said:

"Our incoming MP for AWW and nothing can stop this victory🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Dumelo explains Limann Hall Reading Room reno

YEN.com.gh also reported that John Dumelo had expressed his views about the Reagan Osei Bonsu-led administration over confusion surrounding the Limann Hall Reading Room renovation.

In an interview with Roland Walker on TV3, he said he had CCTV footage which recorded the moment representatives came to his office to plead for funds to renovate the hall's reading room.

John Dumelo's statement and promise to release the footage comes after JCR president, Reagan, released a statement debunking his claims that he helped with a renovation of the facility.

