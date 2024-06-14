Sunyani Dubai: Man transforms his village's dusty streets with paved blocks

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after a video of him transforming the dusty streets in his village surfaced online

The man, reported to be a subchief in his community, installed durable paved blocks on the streets of a town in Sunyani

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man has impressed many after revitalizing the dusty streets of his village with paved blocks.

The man, reportedly the Nkosuohene (Development King) of Dumasua and a Sunyani native, decided to give back to his hometown meaningfully.

Tired of seeing the dusty, uneven roads that plagued the village, he coordinated efforts and invested his money to pave the streets with durable blocks.

Residents say the project has been a game-changer for the local community since it has significantly improved the lives of community members.

They took to TikTok to express their gratitude to him.

Netizens laud Dumasus Nkosuohene for transforming dusty roads

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to hail the Ghanaian man.

@Sunyani Dumasua wrote:

"They’re not done but see how the environment looks good already."

@allosculpt_studio wrote:

"Yes! He’s an enlightened leader. Such we need in our communities. May the universe bless him."

@kwaku_pencil wrote:

"Doesn’t this look beautiful??"

@officialakwesi wrote:

"The buildings I see at this village are temporary structures so even though it’s a nice initiative, I don’t think this is the right thing to do at this stage of development."

@mz_kloveh wrote:

"Big ups to Nana Jnana.. The Leader and Founder of Transformations Era."

@ct_studios1 wrote:

"It's good paaa but I don't know if he consulted engineers bcus there shld have been water drainage in case it rains heavy where will the water pass ....either way this is nice."

