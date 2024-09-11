A young Ghanaian man shared a video showcasing his earnings from illegal mining, popularly called galamsey

The video depicted him working in muddy water, followed by scenes of him flaunting cash and on a motorcycle

Several people who saw the social media clip shared different opinions and demanded an end to illegal mining

A young Ghanaian man has shared a video depicting how he makes money through illegal mining and what he does with it.

The young man showed that illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, is a lucrative business that earned him much money.

In a video shared on X, the young man started by showing his work. He was pictured in muddy water operating a galamsey machine.

At this point, he was shirtless and looking dirty from head to toe.

The video then showed the young man with money, showing the outcome of his hard work. He initially held GH¢200 notes and later showed another image of him holding GH¢100 notes.

The next scenes showed the young man with his friends sitting on motorbikes, presumably belonging to them, with the final picture of him dressed in jeans, trousers, a shirt, and a jacket with chains on his neck.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to galamsey video

Several people who saw the video shared by @sikaofficial1 commented to show their thoughts. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@rache16348 asked:

“They always brag and get into trouble 😒 can't you do it quietly”

@p_99gods said:

“Buh chale if them follow this them go spoil all water bodies then things 😔💔 But who’s to be blamed you can’t even blame him”

@_sevenn6

"You put $50 billion sef for there I never go do this job"

@GraphianTv

"Wei 😂😂 He come stay Accra 1 months saf hunger go kill am 🤣🤣"

@dompey3de3

"You go spoil wanna water bodies then dey dress like this !! Make dem just catch this young guy"

@fresh_dude98

"I was working in a material shop and i was paid ₵300 a month fast forward i enter galamsey and makes ₵1000 3days"

@NanaKelvyn_

"U see they make a lot of income when they do galamsey so when u tell him to stop doing galamsey and work 12hrs a day then u mark him 20 or 30 cedis how will he work. So this galamsey issue erh it’s very broad Buh less he forgets that in the future they will no water to drink hmm"

Galamsey activities along Konongo-Accra highway stopped

YEN.com.gh also reported that the local assembly had halted illegal mining activities along the Konongo-Accra highway.

The Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council took action after media reports showed galamsey ongoing in the area.

The local government has since started reclaiming the degraded land from the mining activities to rehabilitate these places.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

