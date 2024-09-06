Illegal Mining: School Kids On Vacation Engaging In Galamsey, Video Amazes Many: “Them Start Early”
- A video showing basic school students engaging in illegal mining during vacation has sparked social media reactions
- The children, about five in number, were seen using manual equipment for the mining while trying to conceal their identities
- Illegal mining continues to be a major issue in Ghana, causing significant environmental damage, particularly to water bodies
A video of some basic students engaging in illegal mining while on vacation has got many netizens talking.
The children captured in the video were digging and also operating manualipment they used for illegal mining.
In the video shared by @eddie_wrt, the children captured were about five. They covered their faces or turned their backs to the camera so they could not be recognized.
Illegal mining has become a big issue in Ghana, destroying several water bodies, especially those that the Ghana Water Company Limited used to refine for households.
Netizens shocked at children engaging in galamsey
Several people on social media who saw the video were amazed. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:
@rache16348 asked:
“Who even thought them how to mine? Ei”
@Wee3ny3 said:
“Leadership by example this are learning from. What’s happening…”
@JuicyCFC wrote:
“they want to be called chairmen when they go back to school oh 😂”
@kwesi_boujee said:
“Them start early”
@GhanaSocialUni wrote:
“Dem just go use them for sacrifice to get more gold .. galamsey must be banned!”
@ajnelson__ said:
“guess why they're convering their faces and others have turned their back. its because they know its not good. We need to regulations to stop all these activities if not 10 years from now we wont have access to good drink portable water”
@JnrSamad wrote:
“It’s never true cos this work small boys like me them can’t work. The elders they there 🙇♂️.Talking from experience 🙏”
@cityzenkwadwo said:
“This is normal in galamsey communities.”
Galamsey activities along Konongo-Accra highway halted
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that illegal mining activity along the Konongo-Accra highway has been stopped by the local assembly.
The Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council acted after media reports suggested illegal mining was ongoing in the area.
The local government has since started reclaiming the degraded land from the mining activities.
Source: YEN.com.gh
