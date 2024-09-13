A post of a Ghanaian lady lamenting about her present reality has generated conversations online

She is unhappy because, whereas her friends are pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a pump attendant

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video urged the lady not to be discouraged

A video of a young Ghanaian lady lamenting how her life turned after senior high school has ignited an emotional response on social media.

This comes after she took to TikTok to let people know she now works as a pump attendant at Ahodwo Daaban in Kumasi.

A Ghanaian lady laments over her work as a pump attendant in a trending video. Photo credit: @__maabena.xx/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her caption, she lamented that although all her friends from senior high school were pursuing higher learning, she now works as a pump attendant to make a living.

Her post included two photos of her at work. In the first picture, she appeared tired, while in the second, she looked calm.

The touching post, which highlights the lady's hustle and will to succeed, was captioned, "All my SHS mates are in school, me: Pump attendant,"

Ghanaians encourage the pump attendant

Netizens who commented on the video encouraged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.

Richmond (ohene) commented:

"You can apply for schools abroad with no application fees and if u grades are good u can get scholarship."

nanaotsiwah stated:

"Masa forget they are writing resits."

McCoy added:

"Your time will surely come dear trust only in God."

FKNGH added:

"We all started like this dear ...you gonna make it dear."

shorkie41 replied:

"Abeg do the work wae and pray u get a better job..cus a university graduate is also pray he gets the job u are doing."

Baby brew wrote:

"Never lose hope ok your time is coming okay"

Ghanaian lady becomes tiler

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady has gained the respect of many people online after she flaunted her work as a tiler and painter.

The lady made it known in the caption of the video that her painting and tiling works have given her financial stability,

She also boasted about being independent and self-reliant due to the nature of her work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh