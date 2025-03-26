The recent heavy winds in Accra have left many roads ridden with tree stamps and unsafe for pedestrians

NADMO's Deputy Director General of Operations, Hon Teddy Safori Addi has deployed his taskforce to help curb the situation

A video of him and his team chainsawing tree stamps and carrying them off the road has surfaced on social media

Ghana's Deputy Director General of Operations at NADMO Teddy Safori Addi was spotted on some principal streets in Accra after March 25th heavy downpour in the capital.

Several streets were flooded making many pedestrians and road users fear for safety. Trees, billboards and other forms of signage were also felled by the storm in parts of Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Ayensuano MP was captured with his NADMO team hauling tree stamps from the affected roads.

The video comes not long after the former MP was appointed to NADMO by President John Dramani Mahama.

The video of him working hard with his team earned him significant praise online. It has also refueled conversations about one of the least expected upsets in last year's parliamentary elections in which Teddy, representing the National Democratic Congress lost.

The former Ayensuano MP was eyeing his second term after leading the constituency in the 8th parliament but was defeated by the New Patriotic Party's Ida Adjoa Asiedu.

Despite his setback, the NADMO boss has pledged his unwavering commitment to making Ghana more responsive to disasters.

NADMO activates anti-flooding taskforce

The new NADMO boss has already begun touring flood-prone areas to ensure this year's flooding issues do not devastate the city.

Accra's flooding problems persist despite promises by successive governments. Lives and properties worth millions have been lost to the menace. Yet, the government's strategies have been ad-hoc and reactive.

Speaking about his air tour and its objective, Teddy Safori said,

"On March 17, I joined the Anti-Flood task force set up by H.E. John Mahama, on an air tour to address the recurring floods in Accra. We used the opportunity to tour our red-flagged flood areas in Accra. The team was led by the Deputy Chief of Staff and other Ministers of State."

John Dumelo speaks after Accra's downpour

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon had issued a statement empathising with visits to Accra's recent downpour and strong winds.

The actor-turned-politician who became MP after beating the New Patriotic Party's Lydia Seyram Alhassan in last year's elections issued a statement on social media

His statement coincided with the managers of ANC Mall's promise to take up the repair costs of damaged cars on its premises after the downpour.

