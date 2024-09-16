A video of a young lady lamenting over unemployment in Canada has gone viral

She wept in a video as she announced that she had been laid off at her workplace

Many people who took to the comment section of the video urged not to be discouraged by her setback

A young lady who recently relocated to Canada has left many people feeling sad after she opened up about the setback she recently suffered in the world of work.

This comes after she announced that she had been dismissed from her workplace.

Young lady laments in a trending video after she was sacked from her job. Photo credit: @onomeeee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page showed the sad moment when the teary-eyed lady wondered what she did wrong to lose her job.

She said her dismissal from her job was based on a report from her work colleagues, who informed management that they could no longer work with her.

"I lost my job in Canada after two months of working there," the caption of the video read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 20,000 likes and 200 comments

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage the young lady

Netizens who commented on the video consoled her, and many urged her not to give up.

Spec commented:

"My dear, sue them. They must tell you why they are not comfortable working with you. You can’t just dismiss someone like that. You just give them a valuable reason."

Urprotector reacted:

"If you’ve worked more than 300 hours in Canada, you can apply for EI.

Anisha added:

"Sorry dear I can’t relate I never see job for the last 5month here."

Lady laments over unemployment in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who moved to Canada has lamented the struggle in getting a job

In an interview, the man explained that he had not found work in the country despite arriving there around six months ago.

He admitted that his perception of Canada has fallen short of the reality

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh