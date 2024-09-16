Ghanaian Nurse Who Failed IELTS Seven Times Rejoices As She Finally Succeeds And Relocates To UK
- A Ghanaian lady has gained the admiration of many after she detailed her journey to the UK to work as a nurse
- She explained that she suffered a setback as she failed her IELTS on seven consecutive occasions
- Many people who took to the comment section of the post praised the lady for using her life to inspire others
A Ghanaian nurse who suffered an initial setback in her quest to relocate abroad has inspired many people after she opened up about her journey to becoming a registered nurse in the UK.
In a post on TikTok, the young lady @innopatty said her desire to relocate to the UK to work as a nurse began in 2020 when she first sat for the International English Language Testing System examinations (IELTS) IELTS and failed.
After failing the IELTS exam seven times, the young lady said she became a symbol of failure as people began to question why she still insisted on taking it, knowing quite well what the outcome would likely be.
Determined to achieve her dream, the lady sat for the exam on her eighth attempt and passed with flying colours.
After relocating to the UK, where she has been working for the past eleven months as a registered nurse, the lady is proud she did not give up on her dream.
Ghanaians commend the Ghanaian nurse
Social media users who commented on the post thanked the lady for inspiring them with her lived experience.
Owusua Ivy commented:
"Pls upon all your ielts process were u studying on your own or you went for classes."
Mega1 reacted:
"I have always been proud of u innopatty.Determined soul."
Kaakyire Afrah stated:
"Wow with determination."
Tuscany perfumery gh indicated:
"Thanks for this."
