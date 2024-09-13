A young Ghanaian lady, who recently relocated abroad, has celebrated her first achievement in Canada

In a video, the young lady reminisced about her first few months in Canada where she lived with her friend because she could not afford accommodation

However, thanks to God, the lady said she was able to move into her apartment, hence her expression of gratitude and excitement on social media

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in her life abroad.

This comes after the lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, secured her apartment in Canada, where she would be staying alone without sharing any part with a co-tenant.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her achievement in Canada despite her rough start to life abroad. Photo credit: @she_yak/TikTok.

In a video posted on her TikTok page @she_yak, the young lady shared a heartbreaking tale of life in Toronto when she first arrived in the North American country from Ghana.

She explained that she lived with a friend for the first six months in Canada while working menial jobs, which paid little, just to survive.

The Ghanaian lady said she saved the money she was making to be able to secure accommodation.

Although the apartment was small, the lady said she was still excited about it because it signified steady progress in her life abroad.

"Everything was crumbling in my life at that point, it took a miracle for me to be able to even afford my first and last month's rent. I didn't even have a stable job at that time, I was scrubbing toilets just to make a few dollars to be able to afford rent.

Despite her rough start to life in Canada, the young lady said she had seen a turnaround, securing a good job which helps her to afford her needs.

"Back then I was so sad, Oh God, and here I am today with a job which can pay my rent and I am moving to a basement with my own personal bathroom and Kitchen. It might not be so much for some people but to me is a very big achievement," she stated.

Reactions to the lady's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from netizens to the young lady's video.

@akyere_safowaa said:

"As you have acknowledged this small testimony in your life, i join my faith with yours and declare that, you will carry multiple TESTIMONIES that will give uu an unstoppable tears of JOY. Trust God."

@gladys also said:

"I thank God for you and I know God will continue to bless you keep on doing that."

Ghanaian woman laments difficult life in Canada

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian woman expressed a desire to return home after relocating to Canada

The woman said life in Canada was not as easy as she envisaged before relocating.

In a video, the woman compared her time in Ghana and her current life in Canada, arguing that was more comfortable in Africa than abroad.

